Montgomery went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Thursday against the Rays.

Montgomery got the White Sox on the board with a two-run single in the first inning, bringing his total to 21 RBI in his last 20 starts. He's continued to exhibit an all-or-nothing approach at the plate, as he's struck out 29.5 percent of the time with only a .218 average in that same 20-game span.