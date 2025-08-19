default-cbs-image
Montgomery (side) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

Montgomery had to be pulled from Monday's contest with soreness in his left side. The White Sox are referring to him as day-to-day for the time being, but it's the type of injury that could wind up requiring a stint on the injured list. Chase Meidroth will play shortstop and bat ninth Tuesday.

