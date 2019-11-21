Play

Palka was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.

Following a respectable season in the majors in 2018 when he played in 124 games, Palka struggled mightily in 30 major-league contests last season, hitting just .107/.194/.179 with two home runs and 35 strikeouts. He now finds himself off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Yasmani Grandal, who was signed by the White Sox on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories