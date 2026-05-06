Romo will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Slated to start for the fifth time in the White Sox's last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, Romo may have at least temporarily supplanted the struggling Edgar Quero as the team's No. 1 backstop. Since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 25, Romo has made a splash at the back end of the Chicago lineup, going 3-for-14 with three home runs and a 6:3 BB:K over his first six games with the big club.