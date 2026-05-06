White Sox's Drew Romo: Poaching work from Quero
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romo will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Slated to start for the fifth time in the White Sox's last six matchups with right-handed pitchers, Romo may have at least temporarily supplanted the struggling Edgar Quero as the team's No. 1 backstop. Since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on April 25, Romo has made a splash at the back end of the Chicago lineup, going 3-for-14 with three home runs and a 6:3 BB:K over his first six games with the big club.