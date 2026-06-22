White Sox's Drew Romo: Set for reduction in playing time

Romo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Though the White Sox kept him on the big-league roster and optioned Edgar Quero to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for Kyle Teel's (hamstring/knee) return from the 60-day injured list, Romo will be headed for a reduction in playing time while Teel settles back in as Chicago's clear No. 1 catcher. Romo produced an .857 OPS in his first month with the White Sox after receiving a promotion from Triple-A on April 25, but he's fallen off badly since the start of June, slashing .071/.100/.107 with a 29 percent strikeout rate in 31 plate appearances.