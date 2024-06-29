Thorpe (2-1) earned the win Friday versus Colorado, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The Chicago right-hander shined in this outing, allowing just three baserunners en route to his second straight quality start. The only blemish on Thorpe's performance was a two-run homer allowed to Brenton Doyle in the sixth inning. Over his first four career starts, the White Sox rookie sports a 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB across 20.1 innings. He's currently slated to make his next appearance against the Guardians in Cleveland.