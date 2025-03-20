White Sox manager Will Venable said that Thorpe will undergo imaging after leaving his appearance in a minor-league game Thursday with right elbow discomfort, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Thorpe has encountered multiple setbacks since he had surgery last September to remove a bone spur from the elbow. More will be known once the right-hander's test results are in, but Thorpe could be looking at an extended absence.