White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Completes fourth rehab start

Thorpe (elbow) struck out three and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks across four innings Wednesday in a rehab start at Double-A Birmingham.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment as he makes his way back from April 2025 Tommy John surgery, Thorpe built up to 68 pitches (43 strikes). Overall, Thorpe has compiled a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB in 12 innings across stops with Birmingham, High-A Winston-Salem and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The right-hander could need just one more rehab outing before he's considered fully stretched out and ready to return from the 60-day injured list, but it's unclear if the White Sox plan to include him in the rotation or send him to Triple-A Charlotte once he's activated. After demoting Noah Schultz to Charlotte on Saturday, the White Sox have an opening available in the rotation, but Erick Fedde could be moved from the bullpen or Jonathan Cannon could be called up from Triple-A to fill that spot if the club isn't convinced Thorpe is ready for a big-league assignment coming off major surgery.