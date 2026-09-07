Thorpe (elbow) struck out three batters and allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks over five innings in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Thorpe has been on the shelf all season while completing his recovery from April 2025 Tommy John surgery. He appears to have been healthy for quite some time, but rather than activating him from the 60-day injured list, the White Sox have elected to keep him on an extended rehab assignment. Since beginning his minor-league assignment July 18, Thorpe has made eight starts. His last four have come at Charlotte, with whom he's turned in a 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 19.2 innings.