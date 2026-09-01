Thorpe (elbow) is expected to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Though Thorpe appears to be fully stretched back out after covering at least four innings in each of his last five rehab outings, the White Sox have delayed his activation from the 60-day injured list. Chicago doesn't appear to have room for Thorpe in the big-league rotation, so the right-hander could remain with Charlotte through the end of his rehab window. Through his first seven minor-league appearances since starting up his rehab assignment following the All-Star break, Thorpe has delivered a 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 26.2 frames.