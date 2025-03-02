Thorpe (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and is experiencing less soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Thorpe continues to ramp up in his return from surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow. He spoke after the session and said he experienced less soreness than the previous week, though it's still unclear exactly when he'll be ready to pitch in game action.
More News
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Not throwing breaking balls yet•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Throws 20 pitches off mound•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Set for mound work Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Hopes for mound work next week•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Could throw off mound soon•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Might begin season on injured list•