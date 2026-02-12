Thorpe has been slowed by tendinitis in his surgically repaired right elbow, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe missed all of the 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery last March, and he's hit a speed bump in his recovery. The right-hander is not currently shut down, as he's scheduled for three flat-ground throwing sessions this week and is hopeful he's cleared to throw off a mound within the next three weeks. Thorpe still have a chance to contribute for the White Sox during the first half, but he can't afford any more setbacks.