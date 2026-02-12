White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Dealing with elbow tendinitis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thorpe has been slowed by tendinitis in his surgically repaired right elbow, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Thorpe missed all of the 2025 season after having Tommy John surgery last March, and he's hit a speed bump in his recovery. The right-hander is not currently shut down, as he's scheduled for three flat-ground throwing sessions this week and is hopeful he's cleared to throw off a mound within the next three weeks. Thorpe still have a chance to contribute for the White Sox during the first half, but he can't afford any more setbacks.
More News
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Goes on 60-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Set for Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Exits minors outing with sore elbow•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Pitching in minor-league game•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Progressing to live BP•
-
White Sox's Drew Thorpe: Making progress•