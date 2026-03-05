Thorpe (elbow) threw a 20-pitch, all-fastballs bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It was the first time Thorpe has thrown off the mound since he came down with tendinitis in his surgically repaired right elbow. The right-hander is slated for another bullpen session as he continues to rebuild stamina. Thorpe has not pitched in a game since 2024, having missed all of the 2025 campaign following Tommy John surgery. He'll be assigned to the Triple-A Charlotte rotation once he's stretched out but is a candidate to rejoin the big-league rotation at some point in 2026 if things go well.