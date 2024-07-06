Thorpe (3-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

In his longest outing since getting called up to the majors, Thorpe tossed 51 of 90 pitches for strikes as he delivered his third straight quality start and third straight win. The rookie right-hander hasn't exactly faced the toughest competition over his win streak however, as he beat Miami, Detroit and Colorado away from Coors Field. Thorpe will take a 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Pirates.