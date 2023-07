Jimenez (groin) is available to pinch hit Tuesday against the Mets, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that Jimenez was expected to miss up to five days due to groin soreness, but Jimenez is apparently feeling well enough to come off the bench Tuesday. Grifol added that Jimenez could be back in the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.