Jimenez (calf) went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Jimenez missed four contests with left calf soreness. He was one of five White Sox batters with multiple hits in the contest, and he was able to pad the lead with an RBI single in the ninth inning. Assuming he avoids setbacks, he should be able to stay in lineup between designated hitter and his usual spot in right field. Staying healthy has been a challenge for him so far, but he has a solid .262/.318/.440 slash line with six home runs, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven doubles through 36 contests.