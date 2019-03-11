White Sox's Ervin Santana: Throws sim game
Santana (finger) threw four innings in a simulated game on a back field Sunday, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Rick Renteria said Santana "looked good" and added the right-hander could pitch in a B-game in another five days. Santana, who is expected to be the White Sox's fifth starter, has yet to face major-league hitters this spring after missing most of last season due to a middle-finger injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Ramping up towards return•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Eyeing mid-March debut•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Feels fine after sim game•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Set for sim game•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Status for Opening Day uncertain•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Invited to White Sox camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...