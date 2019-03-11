White Sox's Ervin Santana: Throws sim game

Santana (finger) threw four innings in a simulated game on a back field Sunday, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Rick Renteria said Santana "looked good" and added the right-hander could pitch in a B-game in another five days. Santana, who is expected to be the White Sox's fifth starter, has yet to face major-league hitters this spring after missing most of last season due to a middle-finger injury.

