Pereira will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Pereira pushed his OPS up to .969 for the season after doubling twice and drawing a walk in Saturday's 7-6 loss in 11 innings, and the White Sox will keep his hot bat in the lineup for the series finale. The 25-year-old has now started in five of his last six games since being activated from the injured list Tuesday.