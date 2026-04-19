White Sox's Everson Pereira: Making case for everyday role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pereira will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Pereira pushed his OPS up to .969 for the season after doubling twice and drawing a walk in Saturday's 7-6 loss in 11 innings, and the White Sox will keep his hot bat in the lineup for the series finale. The 25-year-old has now started in five of his last six games since being activated from the injured list Tuesday.
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