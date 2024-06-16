Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill for the Diamondbacks, the lefty-hitting Sheets will retreat to the bench. Korey Lee will get a day off of catching duties and will serve as Chicago's designated hitter in Sheets' stead. Though he remains the White Sox's preferred DH against right-handed pitching for now, Sheets could lose out on regular playing time during the upcoming week, when Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) will likely come off the injured list.
