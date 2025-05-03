Sheets went 3-for-5 with a home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 9-4 victory versus Pittsburgh.

Sheets put the Padres on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot to right-center field and added a run-scoring single in the fifth. The three-hit effort came on the heels of a seven-game slump during which the veteran infielder/outfielder went 1-for-23 with three strikeouts. Sheets has collected hits in bunches this season -- he has more multi-hit performances (nine) than contests with one hit (five). Overall, he's slashing a solid .281/.343/.461 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 11 runs and one stolen base over 99 plate appearances.