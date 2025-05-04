Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The left-handed-hitting Sheets will remain on the bench for the second day in a row while the Pirates send another lefty (Andrew Heaney) to the bump. Luis Campusano will replace Sheets as the Padres' designated hitter.
