Sheets is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
With the Padres facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Carlos Rodon) for the third game in a row, the lefty-hitting Sheets will remain on the bench. Luis Campusano will get another turn as the Padres' designated hitter in place of Sheets.
