Sheets was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move, but it sounds like it could be a short stay for Vaughn, who is asymptomatic. Sheets has hit .319/.360/.500 with four home runs in 100 plate appearances at Triple-A. Jake Lamb will start in left field Thursday.
