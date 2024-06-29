Sheets (heel) is serving as the designated hitter and batting in the cleanup spot for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Sheets returns to the starting lineup Saturday after missing the last two games due to a bruised left heel he sustained Wednesday against the Dodgers. The 28-year-old lefty pinch hit in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday's 5-3 win over Colorado, reaching base on his only at-bat on an intentional walk. For the month of June, Sheets is slashing .257/.321/.419 with three home runs and nine RBI over 74 at-bats.