Sheets went 2-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-9 win over Colorado.

Sheets matched a season high with four RBI, and it was his third multi-hit game already this month. While he went just 1-for-23 to close out April, the 29-year-old slugger is batting .389 with one home run and six RBI over 18 at-bats in May. The lefty-hitting Sheets routinely sees the bench against left-handed pitchers, which restricts his overall fantasy upside, but he's hitting .299 with four long balls, five doubles, 17 RBI and eight walks over 87 at-bats versus right-handed pitching.