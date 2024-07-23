Single-A Kannapolis placed Taylor on its 7-day injured list June 12 and transferred him to its 60-day injured list June 16 while he recovers from a lat injury, Bill Mitchell of Baseball America reports.

The White Sox selected Taylor in the second round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft while he was already on the mend from Tommy John surgery. He has a high ceiling, and that was on display during his brief stretch of full health, as the 22-year-old righty had a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and a 25:1 K:BB in 16 innings across four starts for Kannapolis before succumbing to another injury.