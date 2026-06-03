White Sox's Jacob Gonzalez: Drawing fourth straight start

Gonzalez will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Gonzalez was left out of the starting nine for the White Sox's first game following his call-up from Triple-A Charlotte last Saturday, but manager Will Venable has since included the 24-year-old in the lineup in each of the ensuing four games. Through his first three starts, Gonzalez has gone 2-for-10 with a 1:6 BB:K. He looks like he'll be given an extended trial as the White Sox's everyday first baseman while star rookie Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) is on the shelf for at least the next four weeks.