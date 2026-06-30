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White Sox's Jacob Gonzalez: Plates three in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over Baltimore.

The White Sox fell into an early 1-0 hole, but Gonzalez got his team on the board in the top of the third with an RBI double. He would strike again in the ninth to tack on a pair of insurance runs, doing so with a single to center field. Gonzalez has delivered key run production for his club lately, tallying nine RBI over his last four games. The 24-year-old should continue to see his name in the starting nine while swinging a hot bat, at least until Munetaka Murakami (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.

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