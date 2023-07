Burger went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Friday's win over St. Louis.

Burger had a perfect day at the plate highlighted by his solo shot in the fifth inning to kick-start the White Sox's offense. The 27-year-old slugger is up to 19 homers this year, though he has just three while registering a .588 OPS over his last 20 games. His season slash line sits at .223/.282/.528 with 32 extra-base hits and 41 RBI through 255 plate appearances.