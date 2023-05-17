Burger went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Guardians.

Burger took Shane Bieber deep in the fifth inning to tally his ninth homer of the season. It was his second long ball in as many games since he returned from an oblique injury Sunday, and he should get regular run as the White Sox's designated hitter so long as Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) is sidelined. Overall, Burger has hit .253/.329/.680 across 85 plate appearances, albeit with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate.

