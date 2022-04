Burger went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Burger had a tough night at the plate, as he struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the game. Though he began the season with a pair of multi-hit performances across five starts, Burger now has just one hit across his last 15 at-bats. If his struggles continue, Burger may lose playing time once Josh Harrison (shoulder) is able to return to the lineup.