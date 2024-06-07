The White Sox designated Woodford for assignment Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The move comes one day after Woodford was torched for seven runs on 10 hits and three walks over four innings in a loss to the Red Sox. He's being replaced on the roster by Jonathan Cannon, who will also likely take Woodford's spot in the rotation.
