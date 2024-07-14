Shuster is listed as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

According to James Fegan of SoxMachine.com, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol had previously said Saturday that Kuhl was likely to start Sunday's series finale, but Shuster will instead get the ball for Chicago in its final game before the All-Star break. Shuster has prior starting experience, but he's mostly worked out of the bullpen since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on May 1, covering no more than 3.1 innings in any of his subsequent 18 appearances. He'll be taking the hill on one day rest Sunday, so Shuster is unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before turning the game over to Kuhl and the rest of the White Sox bullpen.