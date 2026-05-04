Kelenic will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Angels.

Kelenic didn't start in either of the White Sox's first two games following his promotion from Triple-A Charlotte last Wednesday, but he'll crack the lineup Monday for a third straight contest. All of those starts have come against right-handed pitching, and Kelenic could be tasked with handling a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield while Everson Pereira (pectoral) and Austin Hays (calf) are on the shelf. The 26-year-old hasn't provided much reason to get excited about his fantasy prospects just yet, going 1-for-6 with a walk and a strikeout through his first three games with Chicago after turning in an .810 OPS with six home runs and seven stolen bases but striking out at a bloated 28.8 percent clip in 26 Triple-A contests.