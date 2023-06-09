Dominguez (elbow) began a rehab assignment with High-A Winston-Salem on May 18 and has allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings between his first two outings.

Dominguez remains on Triple-A Charlotte's injured list while he builds back up from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2022. Though he was cleared to pitch in games 13 months after the procedure, Dominguez may have experienced a setback during his rehab assignment. He hasn't made an appearance for Winston-Salem or another affiliate since May 24.