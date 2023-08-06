Dominguez (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Charlotte's 7-day injured list and started in Sunday's 4-2 win over Norfolk, striking out two over three scoreless innings while permitting one hit and no walks.

The 26-year-old right-hander made a successful 2023 debut for Charlotte after completing his long recovery from April 2022 Tommy John surgery. Prior to being activated, Dominguez got himself stretched out over two separate rehab assignments with High-A Winston-Salem. Dominguez should remain a member of the Charlotte rotation for the rest of the season, though his workloads could be monitored carefully coming off major arm surgery.