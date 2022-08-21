Cueto (6-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing zero runs on five hits and one walk over 8.2 innings against the Guardians. He struck out two.

Cueto allowed just one extra-base hit during his dominant performance in the form of a double from outfielder Oscar Gonzalez. The righty has been particularly effective recently with a 1.84 ERA in 58.2 innings over his last eight games, pitching eight innings or more four times and allowing zero homers seven times during that span. The 36-year-old veteran has been awesome on the road this season with a 1.81 ERA in 59.2 innings compared to a 3.36 ERA in 59 innings at home.