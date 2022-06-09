Cueto (0-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday after he pitched six innings, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five versus the Dodgers.

Cueto was hurt by the long ball in this one, giving up a two-run homer to Will Smith in the first frame and a solo shot to Cody Bellinger in the second. It was his fifth consecutive start where he tossed at least six innings to open the season, but after starting the year with 12 scoreless frames, he's allowed 11 runs over 18.2 innings in his last three outings. Cueto's season numbers now stand at a 3.23 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 24 punchouts over 30.2 innings in five starts. He'll look to get into the win column his next time on the mound, tentatively lining up to face the Tigers on Monday.