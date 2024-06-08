Cannon allowed three hits over three scoreless innings Friday, striking out four and picking up a save against Boston.

Cannon entered the game with a 6-2 lead and threw 41 of 60 pitches for strikes on his way to earning his first MLB save. He was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and made his first big-league appearance out of the bullpen after starting three games for the White Sox in April. Cannon was expected to be a back-end rotation piece after the promotion but he could be used in more of a long relief role for the time being. He owns a 5.94 ERA with a 17:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings.