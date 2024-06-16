Cannon is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Astros in Chicago, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

After initially working out of the bullpen and recording a three-inning save following his call-up from Triple-A Charlotte on June 7, Cannon entered the rotation Wednesday and came through with a dazzling performance, striking out seven while limiting the Mariners to one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. He'll stick around in the rotation on the heels of the stellar showing, and Cannon could get at least one more start beyond Tuesday with Mike Clevinger (elbow) unlikely to return from the injured list until the final week of June. Cannon will tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second outing likely to come next Sunday in Detroit.