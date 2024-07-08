Cannon allowed a run on three hits and four walks over six innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out three in the loss against Miami.

Cannon kept the Marlins off the board until the fourth inning when he coughed up an RBI double to Vidal Brujan. Cannon hadn't walked more than two batters in any MLB appearance this season prior to Sunday's outing. He issued only three free passes over his previous 25.1 frames. Despite the shaky command, he bounced back after giving up 11 runs (eight earned) over his previous two starts. Cannon lowered his ERA to 4.20 with a 35:11 K:BB through 45 innings. He's currently lined up for a home start against the Pirates next weekend.