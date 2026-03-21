Teel (hamstring) was able to perform light sprints and hitting Friday and has "no pain or stretch" while catching, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Teel suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in mid-March while playing for Team Italy during the World Baseball Classic. He was given an initial 4-to-6 week timeline for recovery, which would put him out until at least mid-April. Teel told Merkin that he doesn't expect to be ready for Chicago's home opener (Thursday, April 2 against Toronto) but did say he could return shortly thereafter. The backstop also suggested that he'll be playing it safe with the injury, stating, "My goal is to come back as soon as possible. There's no denying that. It's just being smart about it. And making good choices, ramping up appropriately."