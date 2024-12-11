The White Sox acquired Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez from the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Garrett Crochet, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

A first-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Teel batted .288/.386/.433 with 13 home runs and 12 stolen bases over 112 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2024. He'll turn 23 in February and could take over as the White Sox' starting catcher sooner rather than later, although fellow catching prospect Edgar Quero is also close to being major-league ready.