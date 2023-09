Teel has been promoted by the Red Sox from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Teel played three games in rookie ball before hitting .377/.485/.453 in 14 contests for Greenville to earn a quick rise to Double-A. Teel played some outfield in college at Virginia but has been used exclusively at catcher so far in the Red Sox system.