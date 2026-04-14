White Sox's Kyle Teel: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General Manager Chris Getz revealed that Teel (hamstring) will begin an injury rehab assignment within a week of Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
An exact date for when Teel's rehab assignment will begin has not been given as of Tuesday. The catcher began tee work around April 7 and is trying to return by the end of April.
More News
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Nearing tee work•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Moved to 10-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Making progress with hamstring•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Out 4-to-6 weeks with injury•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Pulls out of WBC with injury•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Exits WBC contest with injury•