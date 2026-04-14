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General Manager Chris Getz revealed that Teel (hamstring) will begin an injury rehab assignment within a week of Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

An exact date for when Teel's rehab assignment will begin has not been given as of Tuesday. The catcher began tee work around April 7 and is trying to return by the end of April.

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