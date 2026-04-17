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Teel (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that Teel was nearing a rehab assignment, but there is now a clearer timeline. He's expected to return in early May, suggesting he'll appear in several games before being activated. The last remaining part of Teel's recovery is running at full speed.

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