White Sox's Kyle Teel: Rehab assignment coming Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teel (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, MLB.com reports.
It was previously reported that Teel was nearing a rehab assignment, but there is now a clearer timeline. He's expected to return in early May, suggesting he'll appear in several games before being activated. The last remaining part of Teel's recovery is running at full speed.
More News
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Nearing tee work•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Moved to 10-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Making progress with hamstring•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Out 4-to-6 weeks with injury•
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Pulls out of WBC with injury•