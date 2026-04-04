White Sox's Kyle Teel: Nearing tee work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teel (hamstring) will begin hitting off a tee either April 7 or 8, MLB.com reports.
Teel suffered a hamstring injury during the World Baseball Classic and has been able to resume running for roughly the last two weeks. However, he'll still require a rehab assignment and is hoping to return by mid-to-late April.
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