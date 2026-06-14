White Sox's Kyle Teel: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday

Teel (knee/hamstring) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Teel will attempt to launch a rehab assignment once again after suffering a sprained LCL while on a previous minor-league rehab assignment in late May. The catcher sustained a hamstring injury during the World Baseball Classic before tacking on the knee issue last month. Teel will have plenty of rust to work off with Charlotte, but he is now on the brink of making his 2026 regular-season debut with the White Sox.