The White Sox list Lynn (personal) as their starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Lynn was placed on the bereavement list Monday and remains off the White Sox's 26-man active roster for the time being, but he's poised to be reinstated before his next turn through the rotation comes up this weekend. The veteran right-hander dropped to 4-8 on the season in his most recent start in Seattle this past weekend, but he still delivered what might have been one of the finer outings from any pitcher in 2023. He racked up a career-high 16 strikeouts in seven innings and induced an astounding 33 swinging strikes on his 114 pitches.