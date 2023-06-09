Lynn allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

Half of the eight hits Lynn allowed in the outing went for extra bases, including a fourth-inning homer off the bat of Willie Calhoun. This was the fifth time in 13 starts the right-hander has given up at least five runs, which has resulted in an unsightly 6.72 ERA. Lynn had appeared to be putting things together during a three-start stretch between May 16 and May 26 during which he went 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 19 innings, but he's since regressed by allowing 13 runs over nine frames in his past two outings. The veteran had finished a season with an ERA over 4.00 just once over 11 big-league campaigns coming into 2023, but it would take a drastic turnaround him for to get below that mark over the remainder of the current season.